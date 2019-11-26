As the cold weather sets in so do thoughts of getting away to warmer climate, and to help you find the best deal Hopper has analyzed trillions of hotel prices and airfares.

Based on historical data the Canadian travel app is predicting that the best time to book is the Tuesday after Cyber Monday.

Typically, many consumers have already booked their 2020 getaways and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many may have blown their budget. So during the following week hotels and airlines are motivated to get your business.

Hopper’s data shows that last year more flights were discounted on travel deal Tuesday. Algorithms used by Hopper detected an average of 18 deals per second on that day and users scored airfare savings up to 70 per cent on some bucket list destinations like Tokyo, Rome, Barcelona and Australia.

To find out when the deals hit you can set up alerts on your favorite airline’s website or visit their website on travel Tuesday for promotional deals. Hopper’s deal finder lets you browse the best offers from your home airport and you can use a monitoring tool to alert you to deals on your destination.