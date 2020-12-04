VANCOUVER -- You’ve got a lawnmower, maybe a hedge trimmer and a leaf blower – so what about adding a chainsaw to your arsenal of outdoor equipment? Whether it’s cutting firewood, cleaning up after a wind storm, or other backyard chores, a chainsaw can save you a lot of time tackling the toughest tasks.

A strong wind storm can rip dead limbs and branches from the trees, leaving your yard a mess. A chainsaw can help, but it’s a serious tool that requires some skill.

“It can be dangerous to use a chainsaw above waist height, to cut limbs that are over your head,” says Paul Hope, with Consumer Reports. “Those are jobs best left to the pros. But if you have a lot of fallen limbs in your yard, a chainsaw can be a really handy tool.”

Consumer Reports testers left the labs and kept things close to home, performing rigorous tests of the different chainsaws on the market on a wooded property. They tested how fast each chainsaw can cut through a ten-inch square oak beam – but fast isn’t great if it’s not safe.

“We look for a number of safety features when we assess chainsaws,” Hope says. “One of them is a cover for the blade to protect you from getting cut when the saw isn’t in use. We also look for a chain break. It’s designed to engage and stop the blade from spinning if you get a kickback while you’re cutting.”

The biggest surprise the testers found: how much battery-powered chainsaws have improved over the years. The Ego CS-1804, which sells for about $500, was one of the best, and very easy to use and handle.

For smaller jobs, testers liked the $420 Ryobi 40550. It cuts almost as fast but has a slightly shorter cutting bar. But keep in mind – batteries do need to be recharged.

“If you’re the type to wait and do all of your cutting on the weekend, you might be better served by a gas saw since you can cut indefinitely, as long as you keep adding fuel,” Hope says.

Of the gas options, Consumer Reports liked the Jonsered CS2245, which retails for about $565, and the Stihl MS 180 C-BE, ideal for lighter jobs, at $360.

With files from Consumer Reports