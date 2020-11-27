CTV MORNING LIVE -- Penfolds Roofing & Solar was founded in 1937.

On CTV Morning Live Penfolds Roofing & Solar's Sales and Marketing Manager Shaun Mayhew joined the show to explain the benefits of solar.

Generally the value of your property increases as buyers place a high value on installed solar.

Solar energy is renewable and going solar can make your home carbon neutral.

Overall solar panels are an efficient energy-saving tool that puts more money in the pockets of homeowners.

One common myth about using solar is that a backup battery is needed.

This is not the case in British Columbia.

BC Hydro has a net metering program.

Excess power that is generated during peak sun hours is sent back onto the grid and recorded in a credit account.

This power can then be used when needed, like during the darker days of winter.

This also means that the shorter days and winter rains won't impact the benefits of using solar on a home in British Columbia.

