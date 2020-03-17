VANCOUVER -- With significant travel restrictions increasing globally, Vancouver International Airport is stepping up its measures to address the spread of COVID-19 as it becomes one of four Canadian airports accepting international flights.

Airport CEO Craig Richmond said travellers will be screened before they board their flights to Canada and anyone who presents symptoms of the virus won't be allowed to board.

As well, YVR is increasing signage throughout its facilities telling people about the new requirements to self-isolate when arriving internationally. Cleaning is also being increased and border service agents will approach any travellers who appear to be exhibiting symptoms. Mask kits will be given to "travellers of concern."

"This is a humanitarian crisis … people are getting very, very sick and we need to protect the most vulnerable people," Richmond said.

"The airport will never close. Come hell, high water or COVID-19."

On Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency announced passengers would see new screening questions when they land.

Automated questionnaires are now on the touchscreens at entry points asking everyone who is arriving from overseas whether they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, the CBSA said on Twitter.

New arrivals will also be required to acknowledge that they're being asked to self-isolate for two weeks to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

"All international passengers arriving get the same treatment," Richmond said, adding that people who don't need to come to the airport shouldn't.

Last week, YVR said it could see over a million fewer passengers than it had projected for the year, which could also impact the airport's revenues.

"Passenger footfall is important to every business, from parking to duty free and shops and food and beverage, so yes, we will notice a difference," Richmond told CTV News Vancouver last week.

But those projections came before the federal government imposed restrictions on who can enter the country. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will be shutting its border to non-citizens looking to enter, with some exceptions, and offering a $5,000 loan to Canadians trying to get home.

The federal government also announced Monday that all international flights arriving to Canada will be rerouted to one of four airports for dedicated, enhanced screening: Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver.

With files from The Canadian Press