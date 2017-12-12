

CTV Vancouver





As many travellers know, the holiday season can be hectic at Vancouver International Airport – but some days are expected to be much worse than others.

Officials at YVR expect an average of 78,000 people will be coming and going daily from Dec. 15 through Jan. 3, which is already much busier than the typical average of about 61,000.

And unfortunately for some flyers, crowds are projected to get even bigger on a few specific dates.

"We're anticipating our busiest days to be when school gets out and the week after Christmas itself," said Reg Krake, director of customer care for the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Krake said as many as 83,000 people should be moving through YVR on the following:

Dec. 21

Dec. 22

Boxing Day

Dec. 28

Dec. 29

New Year's Day

While getting to a flight is likely to take longer on those days, the airport does have a few tips to help passengers minimize stress on the day of their departure.

Those include checking in early – either online or at a handful of Canada Line terminals – and using the YVR app to receive updates on flight delays and other status changes.

Travellers can also minimize potential headaches by keeping contraband items out of their bags. Among other things, passengers are discouraged from trying to board with beer cans, brass knuckles, knives, hammers and replica grenades, all of which have been confiscated at the airport over the past 10 days.

But the top tip is to leave plenty of extra time to contend with crowds.

"With so many people travelling at this time of year, you really do want time on your side," Krake said. "That's our No. 1 recommendation – leaving yourself extra time for an enjoyable and stress-free journey."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst