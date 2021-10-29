The 2021 Once Upon A Shine Gala

VANCOUVER -

The 2021 Concord Pacific Once Upon a Shine Gala presented by BakerWest is on Nov. 6.

This is a crucial fundraiser for the Social Diversity for Children Foundation.

The SDC holds a mission to support youth to empower other children with disabilities.

The SDC currently offers five types of safe, physically distanced programs including music, art, virtual reality, math and drama.

The SDC leads 72 programs, involving 720 direct participants and over 4,000 indirect beneficiaries.

The goal of these programs is to provide an inclusive environment to come together, socialize, make friends and learn from each other.

Throughout the pandemic, SDC has reached a record-breaking number of participants and created new programs.

Funds raised during the Once Upon a Shine Gala go directly to support these programs.

This is their largest fundraiser of the year.

The event will provide an inspirational stage for children with all abilties to share their music, art, talent and their stories of empowerment.

This year the event will help the organization strive toward their ultimate goal of opening up a centre to run their programs.

Tickets are available now for the Once Upon a Shine Gala.

To learn more about the event check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.