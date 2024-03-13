VANCOUVER
'Thank you, Chase': B.C. search team mourns loss of beloved K9 member

Chase the certified search and rescue dog is seen in a Facebook image shared by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Chase the certified search and rescue dog is seen in a Facebook image shared by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
A search and rescue team from B.C.'s Southern Interior is mourning the loss of a "much-loved" K9 member who was killed last week.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said Chase was involved in an accident following a team training session Thursday night.

In a social media tribute, COSAR described Chase as having had an "immense" impact since becoming the team's first certified search and rescue dog five years ago.

"Upon receiving his certification, one of the first searches that Chase was involved in resulted in him finding a missing hypothermic elderly subject, helping prevent a tragic outcome," COSAR wrote on Facebook.

"Over his time with the team, Chase was responsible for numerous other successful finds."

Beyond spending thousands of hours training and taking part in searches, Chase became the "most recognized and beloved face" of the team thanks to his many public appearances in the community, COSAR said.

"Thank you, Chase, for all that you brought to the team and the community. You will be missed but not forgotten," the team wrote. "Rest easy, your watch is over."

Chase's brother Barrett, who is also certified, will continue serving with the team.

 

  

