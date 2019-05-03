Slap on your sunscreen, unroll that tropical-tinted beach towel and re-inflate that two-person floaty.

After two cloudy days across the Lower Mainland, Vitamin D lovers and forecast-watchers can rejoice as sunshine is on the docket for the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the Fraser Valley are expected to climb into the low 20s this weekend.

For people near the water, the temperatures won’t rise quite as high asin the valley, but the cloud is still expected to burn away for a few nice, sunny days before warming up to the low 20s by May 7.

The national weather service forecast indicates residents of Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect a sun-filled Saturday and Sunday, before the thermostat soars up to 24C mid-week. Just two hours north in Merritt, the mercury had already cleared the 20 degree mark by Friday afternoon.

And good news for travellers looking to hop a ferry and head over to southern Vancouver Island: the forecastthere is just as pleasant.

Highs of 18 C this weekend says Environment Canada, with temperatures rising into the low 20s by mid-week for Victoria; warmer still in Nanaimo, with a high of 21C expected for Saturday.

Just make sure to keep that beach blanket and hoodies close when the sun goes down – it’s still only May, and nightly lows are in the single digits.