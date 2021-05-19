VANCOUVER -- How much do you know about COVID-19?

A Canadian vaccine expert is using social media to dispel myths and answer questions she regularly gets from her more than 217,000 followers on TikTok.

A University of British Columbia doctor, assistant professor and self-described "vaccine queen," Anna Blakney regularly posts short clips on the platform addressing fake news and rumours about the novel coronavirus.

In a news release issued through the university this week, she addressed six topics she's asked about often.

Do you know which of these statements are false?

Warmer weather slows down COVID-19 transmission. You can catch COVID-19 in swimming pools via water transmission. Vitamin and mineral supplements prevent and cure COVID-19. Mosquitoes, ticks and fleas can carry and transmit COVID-19. After getting the vaccine, we won't need masks anymore. I've had COVID-19 so I don't need to get vaccinated.

If you answered all six, you're right.

When it comes to the temperature outside, Blakney said the best evidence suggests there's no actual impact on the disease. However, warmer weather means more socializing outside, where there is less transmission, so there may be slowdowns for that reason.

"Of course, we should continue to follow public health guidelines while outside," she said.

"But COVID-19 is a respiratory infection spread by breathing – there's no conclusive evidence on whether or not the outside temperature directly affects transmission."

Echoing her point about spreading through air, she said evidence suggests that when the coronavirus hits chlorinated water, the particles are no longer infectious, meaning swimming is generally considered safe.

Blakney said that nutrition is important, and vitamins and supplements help keep immune systems healthy. She suggests maintaining vitamin D levels, eating well, getting enough sleep and minimizing stress.

While these vitamins can be an important part of recovery, however, they will not prevent or cure COVID-19.

Regarding mosquitoes, ticks and fleas, Blakney said COVID-19 is not blood-borne, so there's no evidence of spread in this way.

As for whether masks are still needed after the first dose of vaccine, a question likely being asked more often due to statements made south of the border, in Canada, where the majority of the population has not been vaccinated so far, masks are still needed.

She said it's still possible to infect someone who hasn't been vaccinated: "While the vaccines have been shown to reduce transmission, they are not 100 per cent effective at reducing transmission altogether."

Blakney said the need for masks will decrease as more people are fully vaccinated.

And for those wondering whether they even need a vaccine, Blakney said it is true that catching COVID-19 gives some level of immunity, but the vaccine's level is much higher.

She said the best way to reduce the risk is by getting the vaccine, though she reminds the public there is still a chance of COVID-19 infection even in vaccinated people.