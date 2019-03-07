Terrace woman in custody after deadly stabbing of 85-year-old man
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:06PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:07PM PST
TERRACE, B.C. - A woman is in police custody after an 85-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday in northwestern British Columbia.
RCMP in Terrace say they were alerted at around 10:30 p.m. about a vehicle in the downtown core that was smeared with blood.
The search led officers to a home where they found the senior outside, suffering what appeared to be stab wounds.
The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested and is in police custody.
Police say the man and the woman knew each other.