VANCOUVER -- Commuters will be able to bus to work Wednesday after the two sides in Metro Vancouver's transit labour dispute managed to reach an eleventh hour deal.

Unifor and the Coast Mountain Bus Company met Tuesday afternoon for a round of last-minute bargaining before the bus and SeaBus shutdown that was announced last week.

The two sides shuffled in and out of the negotiating room at the Westin Bayshore hotel in downtown Vancouver more than half a dozen times over the course of the day, at one point meeting for just 90 seconds before separating again.

They finally emerged with a tentative agreement - but only after the union had pushed back its midnight strike deadline by half an hour.

"As a result of the tentative agreement, there will be no disruption of any services," said Unifor national president Jerry Dias, who was brought in to help bring an end to the dispute. "We will inform our members to get back to work immediately. We'll make sure that there is complete service tomorrow morning."

The union declined to share any details of the agreement until it could be ratified by members.

The deal should spare the public what was expected to be a chaotic Wednesday morning commute with an estimated 36,000 more vehicles on the roads than usual.

The last time Metro Vancouver dealt with a full-scale bus strike was 18 years ago, and experts have noted transit ridership in the region has roughly doubled since then. Back in 2001, only about one-in-10 commuters took transit, compared to one-in-five today.

Heading into Tuesday's talks, the approximately 5,000 bus drivers and maintenance workers represented by Unifor had been without a collective agreement for eight months.

Wages were among the key sticking points in the dispute. The union has spent the last several weeks hammering home the difference in pay between bus drivers in Vancouver and Toronto, where they make about $3 an hour more.

Working conditions have also been a key concern, particularly when it comes to unreliable meal and bathroom breaks for bus operators.

"Nobody in any other profession goes to work for eight hours and doesn't get a bonafide period of time in which they can have their lunch," Dias told reporters earlier in the day.

