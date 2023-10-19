Tentative deal reached between Simon Fraser University and teaching support staff, union says

There will be no picket lines at Simon Fraser University campuses Thursday after a tentative agreement was reached with striking teaching support staff.

The two sides struck the tentative deal around 6:15 a.m. following a marathon overnight negotiating session, according to the Teaching Support Staff Union, which represents nearly 1,600 workers at SFU.

"We were just setting up picket lines for the day at Burnaby and Vancouver when we got the good news," said union member Kelvin Gawley.

Few details of the agreement have been made public, but Azrad Ahmad of the TSSU contract committee said the union scored a number of gains, including long-term security for sessional instructors who have long been excluded from pension plans.

"Some of these folks have been teaching for 20, 30 years, and now finally there's a concrete pathway to getting them pensions," Ahmad said.

The tentative deal also includes an update to the compensation model that's been in place since the 1990s, with undisclosed wage increases that Ahmad said would help members "survive" in B.C.'s increasingly unaffordable Lower Mainland.

The university has also agreed not to offset wage increases by cutting funding elsewhere, Ahmad said.

"A long-term problem we've had at SFU is as our compensation goes up, some of our other funding is decreased," he added.

CTV News has reached out to the university for comment, but has not heard back.

The union has not set a date for a ratification vote on the agreement, but said the intention is to hold one as soon as possible, potentially next week.

The TSSU initiated preliminary job action back in July, then escalated to rolling picket lines at SFU's three campuses across Metro Vancouver in late September.

The "indefinite work stoppage" followed 41 bargaining sessions and 19 months without a collective agreement, according to the union.

Last week, SFU faced strong criticism from the university community after it was revealed a "risk management firm" was hired to conduct surveillance on striking workers.

In a statement, a spokesperson said SFU contracted Lions Gate Risk Management Group – the same firm hired to monitor Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou during her extradition case – due to "complaints from faculty, staff, students, contractors and TSSU about behaviour at picket lines."

The union called the suggestion that a third-party was required to keep the peace during its job action "outrageous."

SFU cancelled that contract last Thursday, and the two sides agreed to work towards a new contract with the help of an independent mediator.