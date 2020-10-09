VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP are looking for suspects responsible for a spree of arson incidents last weekend, which saw two people injured and several cars and a tent set on fire.

The incidents happened on Sunday Oct. 4 between 6:15 and 7 a.m., and the two people injured were sleeping in the tent that was set on fire.

“Luckily a member of our community saw that the tent was on fire and alerted the occupants. We are thankful that these two individuals did not suffer serious injuries,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP in a news statement.

Burnaby RCMP say they first responded to a call about two burned vehicles in the area of Beresford Street and Dow Avenue around 7 a.m. While at the scene, they learned of another nearby fire that had already been extinguished – the tent with two people sleep inside.

“Both individuals suffered minor burns putting the fire out,” reads the RCMP’s statement.

Video released by the RCMP shows a white pickup truck parked behind a home with tall flames coming out of the cab. Another video appears to show flames and then a large explosion of fire coming out of a vehicle parked near a SkyTrain rail, with a non-descript human figure walking away from the scene.

The department says that it’s homelessness outreach team is now working with the two people to help them find “secure, safe accommodation.”

After learning of the burned-down tent, RCMP say they found a third arson scene, this one located slightly north of Central Boulevard on Bonsor Avenue, near MetroTown, and which they determined took place around 6:30 a.m.

“Three vehicles were damaged, including one which was partially burnt. In this instance the suspect’s attempts to fully burn the vehicles were unsuccessful as he was confronted by a witness and fled,” the statement continues.

RCMP say they are now looking for the public’s help.

“Today, we’re looking for the help of local residents and anyone who was passing through the areas outlined by police in the early hours of Sunday morning, if you have any information or saw anything, please contact us,” said Cpl. Kalanj in the statement.