VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews were called to Oppenheimer Park early Wednesday morning after a tent caught on fire.

Fire officials said the fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. and was quickly extinguished. Investigators said they believe the fire was started by smoking material.

No campers or firefighters were injured in the blaze, but the tent was destroyed.

According to fire officials, it appeared the tent was being used for communal storage and there were concerns propane or aerosol tanks could have been stored inside.

The status of the encampment at Oppenheimer Park has been an ongoing source of tension between Downtown Eastside residents, local businesses, the park board and city council over several months.

In December, the Vancouver Park Board, which is responsible for park operations, announced a "decampment plan" for those living in the park. That plan included an injunction ordering campers to leave, but only once certain conditions were met.

But in January, park board staff said they "are still working to confirm a third-party to support the assessment of the decampment of Oppenheimer Park."