Metro Vancouver enjoyed its first relatively warm and sunny weekend of the year, and forecasters say Monday could be even warmer and potentially break temperature records.

Trevor Smith, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News the agency is forecasting a high of 19 C in the eastern suburbs of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The existing records are between 19.4 and 19.6 degrees.

"For March 12, we could come close to breaking temperature records," Smith said. "It's a beautiful day with lots of sun. I do recommend you get out there and enjoy it."

The warmth is welcome after the Lower Mainland endured an unusually cold February. It was between 1.5 and two degrees colder than normal, Smith said. It was also the 15th coldest February on record.

Monday's heat will be short lived, however, because rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast on Tuesday.