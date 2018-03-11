

While it's still technically winter, temperatures in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could reach nearly 20 C on Monday.

After the region enjoyed its first relatively warm weekend of the year, forecasters predicted the start of the work week would be even warmer. Temperature records could be broken in parts of the region, Environment Canada said.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith told CTV News the agency is forecasting a high of 19 C in the Fraser Valley. The existing records are between 19.4 and 19.6 C.

"For March 12, we could come close to breaking temperature records," Smith said. "It's a beautiful day with lots of sun. I do recommend you get out there and enjoy it."

The daily maximum temperature record was broken in White Rock by 1 p.m., Environment Canada said, when the temperature reached 18.6 C. The previous record of 18.3 was set in 1965.

In Vancouver, the forecasted high was 3.8 degrees short of the record set in 1998 at 13 C. However, inland the mercury could rise as high as 20, the weather agency said.

The warmth is welcome after the Lower Mainland endured an unusually cold February. It was between 1.5 and two degrees colder than normal, Smith said. It was also the 15th coldest February on record.

Monday's heat will be short lived, however, because rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Environment Canada forecasts another warm weekend, with estimated highs of between 10 and 12 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

Spring officially arrives in just over a week.