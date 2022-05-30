Telus reports 'degradation of 911 service' for customers in B.C. and Alberta

Another 911 outage was reported in British Columbia on Monday, this time affecting Telus and Koodo mobile customers.

The issue affected customers' ability to "communicate with and reach 911 call-takers" using their cellphones across the province, according to E-Comm, operator of B.C.'s biggest emergency call centre.

Koodo is a subsidiary of Telus that operates on the same network.

"During this time, callers were being advised to dial 911 from another carrier or landline, whenever possible," an E-Comm spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The issue was resolved less than three hours after it was announced on social media.

In a statement, Telus acknowledged a "degradation of 911 service" for some customers, but seemed to dispute E-Comm's characterization of the issues as being province-wide. Instead, the company said it impacted users "in select locations in B.C. and Alberta."

"Upon learning of the degradation, our team immediately conducted a thorough investigation and have now resolved the issue," a spokesperson told CTV News in a statement.

"We take our responsibility to provide safe and uninterrupted access to emergency services extremely seriously, and we know how critical this access is for our customers. We sincerely apologize for the service interruption and thank our customers for their patience and understanding."

The incident was the third time in two months that 911 service has been impacted in the province.

Earlier this month, another outage left parts of B.C.'s Central and Southern Interior without 911 access for several hours. An investigation determined there had been a failure within a "core piece of technology" in Telus's network, according to E-comm.

During that outage, the public was advised to call their local police station's non-emergency line for help with any emergency situations – including those in which someone's health, safety or property was being threatened.

The impacted areas included the regional districts of the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen, Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Squamish-Lillooet, Central Kootenay, East Kootenay and Kootenay-Boundary.

Back in April, the RCMP announced they were investigating vandalism to internet and television equipment in Summerland, which left residents unable to call 911 from landlines.