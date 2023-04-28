Teens caught firing paintball guns at Metrotown food court, police say

A group of teens who were shooting paintballs in the food court of a busy B.C. mall were taken into custody recently, according to authorities.

The Burnaby RCMP say officers were patrolling Metrotown last Friday evening when they saw the young people firing paintball guns near other patrons.

"This reckless behaviour created a dangerous situation for everyone in the area," a statement from the detachment said, adding that patrol offciers "quickly intervened."

The teens were released with warnings and banned from the mall. One of the airsoft guns was seized because it "closely" resembled a handgun, which police say caused additional concern for officers and witnesses and created additional risk for all who were present.

"Imitation firearms, which include airsoft guns, bb guns, and pellet guns, can pose a real risk to safety as they can be incredibly difficult to distinguish from authentic firearms," the statement from Mounties said.

"This potentially increases the risk to the person in possession of the imitation firearm, bystanders, and responding police officers who must treat realistic-looking firearms as authentic until proven otherwise."