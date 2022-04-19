Teens being pressured for nude photos on Snapchat, Mission RCMP says

Police in Mission are out with a warning to parents after receiving "several" reports of teenagers being approached on Snapchat by someone trying to pressure them into sending explicit or nude photos.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the detachment said it has opened several files in the past couple of weeks involving kids in their "early to mid-teens" who have been contacted by an "unknown third party."

A person with a profile that is likely fake and linked to an overseas IP address will first begin chatting with the teens, according to police

"After a short period of time, the teen will be encouraged to take explicit/nude photos and this is usually accompanied by threats to harm their family and or forward the photos to their friends," the Facebook post continues.

"If complied with, this can certainly be quite upsetting to the youth involved."

While an investigation is ongoing, Mounties say parents should talk to their kids about cyber safety, or block the app entirely. They also say anyone concerned their child has been similarly approached should contact the Mission RCMP.