

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a stabbing that put a teenage boy in hospital Wednesday night in Surrey, B.C.

Officers were called to the area of Surrey Central SkyTrain Station at around 7:45 p.m. and found the victim suffering "several stab wounds," the RCMP said in a statement.

The youth was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The motive for the stabbing hasn't been determined, but Mounties believe the suspect and victim know each other.

Both uniformed and plain clothes officers attended the area Wednesday night but have not made any arrests.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, saw someone fleeing from the area, or has any other information that could help with the police investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.