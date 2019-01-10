

CTV Vancouver





A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after being shot in the neck at a Surrey, B.C. townhouse complex Wednesday night.

The underage victim was driven to Surrey Memorial Hospital by his brother after being shot in the area of Prince Charles Boulevard and 96th Avenue, not far from the Cedar Hills Shopping Centre.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but the RCMP believes it might have been preceded by a minor crash in the townhouse complex's parking lot.

The victim and his brother were apparently involved in a collision before an occupant from the other vehicle opened fire.

Authorities received several 911 calls from the area at around 11 p.m., and responding officers managed to arrest a 32-year-old suspect a few blocks away.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the suspect and victim knew each other, but a family member of the two brothers told CTV News they stayed out of trouble.

"They're good kids – soccer kids. No criminal records," said their older cousin, who did not want to be named for safety reasons. "I think it's just the wrong person, that's what I'm thinking. Just wrong place, wrong time kind of thing."

The family said the brothers were coming home from a prayer service when the shooting happened.

Police said they don't believe the incident has any ties to the city's ongoing gang conflict.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott