Teenager's body recovered from Vancouver Island lake 2 days after canoe capsized

A teenager’s body was recovered from Sproat Lake in Port Alberni Monday evening, two days after the canoe he was in capsized, Mounties confirmed.

Three teenagers were reported missing on Saturday afternoon after their canoe sank, according to BC RCMP. Two of them—both 16-year-olds—treaded water for about an hour before being rescued by other boaters.

“An extensive search for the outstanding teenager was conducted by marine and land-based Search and Rescue Units, RCMP Air Services, RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and community members,” Mounties wrote Monday.

The missing 17-year-old’s body was found and recovered at 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.

“(He was) submerged in approximately 120 feet of water from the last location where he was seen treading water after the canoe capsized,” police said.

Mounties said his death is not considered criminal in nature.

The teenager has been identified by family, but police said they are not releasing any more information out of respect for his family.