VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP's serious crime unit is investigating after skeletal human remains were found by a teenager on Burnaby Mountain.

The remains were located in a forested area near Forest Grove Park Thursday evening. The 15-year-old boy and his friend unearthed the remains as they were building a fort, according to police.

Frontline officers and members of the Forensic Identification Services were called in to investigate and confirmed the remains were skeletal.

RCMP say the identity of the remains is not known at this time, but police do not believe there is any risk to the public.