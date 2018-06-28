Teenager dies after falling over waterfall near Buntzen Lake
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:52AM PDT
A 16-year-old boy died Wednesday after falling over a waterfall in the Buntzen Lake area.
Search and rescue officials said the teenager and a friend were hiking the Dilly Dally Loop, a challenging trail north of Coquitlam, when they became lost and disoriented.
The pair tried to follow a creek to get back to the parking lot, but ended up on steep terrain leading to a cliff.
One of the boys slipped and fell, and apparently went over a waterfall. Coquitlam Search and Rescue said he died at the scene, and his body has since been recovered.
His friend is not believed to have been seriously injured.