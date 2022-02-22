Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., school

A teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said the victims, who are also teenagers, were taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The suspect remained at the school and was taken into custody.

"Early indications are that this incident stemmed from a dispute between teens who were known to each other. The investigation is active and ongoing," the detachment said in a news release.

Authorities have not shared any other details, except to say that Surrey RCMP's Youth Unit has been working with the Surrey School District to ensure youth, staff and parents have support.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.