

CTV Vancouver





A 16-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning.

The teenager was in a vehicle that went off the road and down a steep embankment near 248 Street and 128 Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Mounties have since confirmed she died, but are not sharing any further details until they can notify her next of kin.

One witness told CTV News she saw two people being taken away from the scene by ambulance.