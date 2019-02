CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with an alleged attack on a teenage girl.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was walking in the area of 154 Street and 101A Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday when she was allegedly approached by an unknown man.

"The man grabbed the girl by the arm as she walked by and attempted to walk her in the direction of a parked vehicle," the RCMP said in a statement. "The girl was able to break free from the man and get away."

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with "tanned" or "reddish" skin. He is about six feet tall and has a medium build, a chisel-shaped jaw and a pointy nose.

Police say he was clean shaven and was wearing a grey hoodie, brownish pants and red shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

The vehicle in question is described as an early 2000s model silver sedan – possible a Kia or a Subaru.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the area of the alleged incident between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, or who might have relevant dash cam footage to contact them.

Those with information are asking to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.