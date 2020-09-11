VANCOUVER -- A teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after being hit by a car in Burnaby.

Mounties say the girl was hit near Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue sometime between 8:15 and 9 a.m.

The driver stayed at the scene, but Kensington was temporarily closed between Hastings and Union streets, which is near Burnaby North Secondary School.

With school back in session, police across the Lower Mainland are reminding drivers to slow down and follow school zone rules.

"As schools reopen, COVID-19 has redesigned what a typical school day looks like, but the law surrounding school zones hasn’t changed," said RCMP Const. Deanna Law in a news release.

"Our youth will be arriving and leaving school at different times throughout the day. For the safety of the kids, now more than ever, drivers need to be alert and abide by the speed limits in school zones as our officers will be ready with ticket books in hand."

In Chilliwack Thursday, an 11-year-old was hit while riding his bike home from school by a dark-coloured minivan at a crosswalk. In that case, the driver didn't stay on scene and police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Burnaby RCMP say more details about Friday morning's incident will be released later in the afternoon.