VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating after a bizarre incident in a Langley mall involving a male suspect with a long gun and an assault on a teenager.

Video posted to social media shows the suspect wearing a large coat and jeans and walking near the H&M store inside Willowbrook Shopping Centre. He then pulls out what looks like a long gun, possibly a rifle, and begins running, leaving the frame of the shot.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow told CTV News Vancouver the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and involved a dispute between two groups of young people who knew each other. The incident was not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, however, Parslow said.

She said the suspect struck a young person in the head with the butt of a firearm and fled the scene. The youth suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, Parslow said.

The owner of a nearby business told CTV News she heard loud yelling outside the Sport Chek store at the time of the incident. She said a nurse inside her store at the time ran out to help the injured teen.

Parslow said police are working to determine what started the dispute between the two groups, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to call the Langley RCMP non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.