

CTV News Vancouver





A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after getting into a fight over a limo, according to Vancouver police.

Authorities said two groups of teens got into a dispute over a limo for hire just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Seymour Street near Dunsmuir Street.

The VPD said the argument escalated and the 19-year-old was stabbed.

Another teen involved in the incident was punched and suffered a minor injury.

Police said that teen was offered medical attention and declined it.

When officers first arrived, all the young men had already fled the scene. They were arrested shortly after and remain in custody.

Investigators said the two groups did not know each other.

Any witnesses or anyone who captured the incident on video is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.