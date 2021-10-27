Teen reported missing in Surrey has been found safe

VANCOUVER -

Following an appeal to the public for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy, the Surrey RCMP says the teen has been found.

They said previously that the boy, whose name and description have since been removed from this article for privacy reasons, was last seen at a school in the Fleetwood area around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Issuing a description of his appearance and clothing, they said they were concerned about the boy's well-being because of his age.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the RCMP.

Fortunately, the teen was located, and is safe.