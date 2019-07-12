Police believe speed was a factor in an overnight crash in Surrey that injured two people, and knocked out power to thousands of BC Hydro customers Friday morning.

The BMW SUV involved slammed into a utility pole before flipping over and landing on its side on the street.

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on 128 Street near 63 Avenue. The impact initially knocked out power for more than 2,000 BC Hydro customers.

“I heard the sound of a car going really fast. And when the car flipped I think I heard the girl scream inside,” said neighbour Hafsa Mustafa, who called 911. “My heart just dropped.”

A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle sustained what Surrey RCMP are describing as “life-altering” injuries.

The 20-year-old man police say was driving the SUV was taken to hospital but was released a few hours later. RCMP say he is co-operating with their investigation.

“Speed is believed to be a factor,” Const. Richard Wright with Surrey RCMP told CTV News. “We have also ruled out alcohol as a factor.”

Officers spent hours at the crash site on Friday morning taking photos and measurements and combing through the debris field, which extended for about a block.

The crash sheared a hydro pole nearly in half, leaving lines dangling. BC Hydro workers were also on scene Friday trying to repair the extensive damage left behind.

Many people who live along 128 Street near 63 Avenue said they were not surprised to see such a serious crash along that stretch of road, as they say it’s a common area for speeding.

“This is an every day issue, where you see people going down the street going about 120 or 130 km/hour,” said Newton resident Davinder Sandhu. “It was a matter of time. And somebody got hurt.”

“It’s scary,” Kayl Jones, who lives just down the street, told CTV News. “Not just here and there. It’s all the time.”

Jones and Sandhu agree they would like to see traffic cameras in the area and increased enforcement from police.

Surrey RCMP are asking any witnesses or anyone with surveillance video to contact their investigators.

128 closed near 63 in Newton after a single vehicle crash. This BMW SUV ended up on its side after striking a utility pole. RCMP say this has lead to “life altering injuries”. Road closure expected to last several more hours. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/kE0mDzFk1v — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) July 12, 2019