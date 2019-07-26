

A nation-wide manhunt is still underway as two teens named suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C. are still on the run.

On Thursday, RCMP confirmed there were two sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam, Man. earlier in the week.

RCMP say McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18 are suspects in the death of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

RCMP believe they are still in the area near Gillam, which is a small town of around 1,200 residents in northern Manitoba, surrounded by unforgiving, remote wilderness.

"There’s lots of dense bush, forests, swampy areas so it is very challenging," Cpl. Julie Courchaine said during a press conference on Thursday.

Gillam’s mayor, Dwayne Forman, said sandflies could also major concern for anyone spending an extended amount of time in the woods without proper protective gear.

"The insects are atrocious through swamps," he told CTV News Winnipeg's Jeff Keele.

The focus turned to the remote town after a burned out vehicle linked to the two teens was found nearby.

During a week of unprecedented police presence, Gillam's residents have witnessed an armoured RCMP vehicle driving around, extra officers in the area, road checks and police dogs being used as efforts to find the teens have increased. The RCMP's Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team and Air Services assets have also been deployed to the area.

Mounties are reminding the public to consider McLeod and Schmegelsky dangerous and to immediately contact 911 if they're spotted, rather than approaching the teens. However, anyone who wants to reach police in the Gillam area needs to call 204-652-2200.

McLeod is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

Police say they may have changed their appearance.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.