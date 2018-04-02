

CTV Vancouver





Two people have been arrested and another two suspects identified after a teenager was mugged while trying to buy drugs in West Vancouver.

The violent robbery occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on Marine Drive near The Dale, police said in a statement Monday.

It was reported that a 17-year-old resident of the municipality had arranged to meet up with a group of people to buy drugs. He got into a vehicle to make the purchase, at which time he was allegedly threatened with what appeared to be a pistol.

Officers said he was robbed of cash and a cellphone, then allegedly assaulted by two males. The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle.

The teen suffered cuts and bruises consisted with being punched several times by two people, police said.

Witnesses who were not involved in the incident were able to provide police with suspect and vehicle descriptions, and officers began a search of the area. They set up traffic checkpoints and stopped vehicles passing through.

As a result of their investigation, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at a home in West Vancouver about 1 ½ after the robbery. A short time later, the vehicle was located near Taylor Way and Highway 1, and a 19-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Police say they've identified the other two people allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the assault and are attempting to find them. Their names have not been released, but police said one is a 22-year-old man from Bowen Island.

There is not enough investigation to support charging the fourth person, so no details have been provided about who they might be.

The 17-year-old suspect remains in custody, and investigators will recommend charges including robbery with a firearm, uttering threats and assault. Similar charges will be recommended against the Bowen Island man.

The woman has been released on a promise to reappear in court at a later date, and could be charged with robbery with a firearm, accessory after the fact.

The investigation is ongoing, as is the search for a possible firearm. Additional charge recommendations are possible, police said.