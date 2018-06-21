

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 40s is facing charges after two teenage girls were allegedly approached and given marijuana in a Port Coquitlam park Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. in Lions Park, located along the Coquitlam River just south of Highway 7.

In a statement issued the following day, the RCMP said the teens turned the drugs in to a city employee.

Coquitlam RCMP officers arrested a 42-year-old man shortly after, but were unable to locate the teens.

"The girls did the right thing by turning the drugs over to a city employee but it’s completely unacceptable to have drug-dealing in the park," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in the news release. "Police need to speak to those two girls so we can get their stories first-hand and thank them for their help."

The suspect is facing charges including failing to comply with conditions and breach of conditions. Police say more charges are possible.

The teens are asked to contact the RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Uniform Crime Reduction Team about filed number 2018-18690. Those who are able to identify the two girls are asked to do the same.