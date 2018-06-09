

The Canadian Press





A teen girl from Mission, B.C. was arrested for dangerous driving and an alleged hit-and-run early Saturday morning after what police described as a "reckless tour of downtown."

According to Vancouver police, officers heard reports of a hit-and-run involving a white van near East 12th Avenue and Victoria Drive around 3:20 a.m. Two people were hurt, but luckily their injuries were minor.

A witness at the scene told CTV News he saw first responders attending to what looked like a car that had been hit.

About 15 minutes later, officers working in the Downtown Eastside spotted the same vehicle driving erratically in the area. When they tried to pull it over using lights and sirens, the driver allegedly sped up and refused to come to the side of the road.

At that point, officers gave up pursuit out of concern for public safety.

But later, they found the van parked on East Hastings Street near Carall Street and arrested the 16-year-old as she walked away.

Police do not believe there was anyone else in the vehicle. It has been seized while investigators continue to look into the hit-and-run.