A teenager has died following an incident at a community centre in Langley, B.C., the coroners service has confirmed.

Few details have been provided on what happened at the Walnut Grove Community Centre Thursday night.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed only that it was investigating the death of a teenage boy, and that its investigation would look to determine how, where and when the boy died.

The teen has not been publicly identified.

CTV News contacted the RCMP for more details, but was told the request was referred to B.C.'s police watchdog. CTV has reached out to the Independent Investigations Office, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.