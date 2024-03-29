VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Teen dead, 3 youths arrested after stabbing in Prince George, B.C.

    A 17-year-old boy is dead and three youth suspects have been arrested after a stabbing in Prince George, B.C.

    Mounties responded to a report of a stabbing in a residential block on Pine Street near 16th Avenue in the early morning hours Thursday, the RCMP said in a brief statement about the incident Friday.

    The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

    "Three youth suspects were quickly arrested and the investigation is ongoing," Prince George RCMP Cpl. Sonja Blom said in the statement.

    Investigators believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no increased risk to the public, Blom added.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

