Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing outside Surrey, B.C., school

An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school almost exactly one year ago.

The suspect can not be named because he was a youth at the time.

"Serious incidents such as this have a profound effect on the entire community," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said while announcing the charge Tuesday.

The victim, Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, died at the scene after being stabbed in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary School on Nov. 22, 2022. Sethi was stabbed just after noon, while class was in session.

Pierotti said the killing was "senseless" and "tragic." He confirmed that the suspect and victim knew one another.

"It was not a random attack, although it was an isolated incident. I understand situations like this can be troubling for families, for students. This was an isolated incident, there is not an ongoing threat to anyone," he said.

"Mr. Sethi was a young man, 18 years old, just starting his life. He aspired to be in the army and serve his country and his life was taken far too early."

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on the day of the stabbing but police have not indicated if that is the person who has now been charged.

Pierotti declined to comment on the motive or any other details, saying the case is not before the courts.

A Grade 11 student who spoke to CTV News on the day of the stabbing described what unfolded as "troubling and deeply traumatizing" for the teachers and kids who had to shelter in place.

News of the teenager's death left the community reeling, including Mayor Brenda Locke, who called the circumstances of the crime "unsettling" and "disturbing."

“As a mother and grandmother, my heart is with all who have been impacted by this senseless tragedy," Locke said in a statement.

Pierotti said he understand the impact this crime has had, and urged anyone who requires ongoing support to contact victim services.