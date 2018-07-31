

CTV Vancouver





A teenager from Surrey, B.C. was arrested Monday night after he allegedly rammed his car into a police cruiser in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, leaving one officer injured.

Authorities said the incident started at around 11 p.m., when a blue Acura sedan was spotted driving erratically through a quiet residential area near Granville Street and 10th Avenue.

"From what I understand, it blew a couple of stop signs," Insp. Rob Clarke said.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off. Officers said they located the Acura minutes later near Cambie Street and 13th Avenue and once again tried to stop it, but this time the driver plowed head-on into their cruiser.

A second police car was able to box the Acura in, but Clarke said the driver bolted. Officers then used a police dog to track down and arrest a 17-year-old suspect.

"He was eventually located a couple blocks away, actually hiding in a tree in the backyard of a house," Clarke said.

The police dog inflicted some injuries on the youth while grabbing him, but police described them as minor.

An officer who was inside the rammed cruiser also suffered injuries that are believed to be minor, and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said the teenager's Acura wasn't stolen, but officers found a "large amount of drugs" inside while searching the vehicle. Clarke couldn't confirm what kind of drugs they were, but said they are being sent out for analysis.

"Our assumption is that was the reason the male refused to stop and took off from police," he said.

Police said the teenager is known to them, but would not comment on his record.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and Nafeesa Karim