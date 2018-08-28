

CTV Vancouver





There's no evidence that vaping contributed to the death of 14-year-old baseball player Kyle Losse earlier this year, according to a coroner's report.

Losse collapsed at his family's Delta, B.C. home back in January and a vaping device was found nearby, triggering concerns that something the teenager inhaled had caused his fall.

Post-mortem examinations have since determined he died of a stroke, a rare and tragic condition for a boy of his age. An autopsy found dead tissue in Losse's brain as well as swelling and pressure on his brain stem, according to the coroner's report on his death.

"The cause was from decreased blood flow through the vertebral arteries, which supply this part of the brain," it reads. "Examination revealed structural changes in the walls of these arteries that led to the interruption of blood circulation, however findings were not specific to one particular condition that may have been causal."

There was no alcohol, prescription medication or illegal drugs in the teenager's system, and testing turned up no indication that vaping was a factor in his death.

The coroner ultimately determined he died of natural causes.

It was around 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 when the teenager collapsed at home. He was conscious, but couldn't stand on his own when his family rushed him to Delta Hospital.

His condition improved after he was given fluids, and he was discharged early the next morning. But Losse began suffering headaches over the following hours, and became unresponsive in the early afternoon.

An ambulance rushed him to BC Children's Hospital, where a CT scan revealed extensive brain damage. He was taken off life support on Jan. 23.

Losse's family has questioned the care he received at Delta Hospital, and why he wasn't given a CT scan during his initial visit.

The coroner's report said hospital and health authority reviews of the medical care Losse received have already been completed, though the results have not been made public.