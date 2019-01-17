

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a teenager reported being assaulted by a stranger in Surrey's Tynehead area Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl said she was walking home from school, past Bel Air Park, when she noticed a male standing at the path into the park. As she passed, he began to follow her, Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

She started walking faster, but the stranger sped up too, police said. He then grabbed her by the shoulder.

The girl kicked backwards, striking the male, and he let go, Mounties said. She ran home while calling her parents.

Officers were called to the area and conducted a search both for the suspect and possible witnesses.

The male has been described as white, but his age, height and weight are not known. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.

The teen did not see his face, the RCMP said.

Mounties ask anyone who was in the area between 3 and 5 p.m., who witnessed something or may have surveillance or dash cam video to contact them at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.