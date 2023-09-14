Teen arrested in bear spray assault on Sikh student at Kelowna bus stop, RCMP say

Mounties have arrested a youth in connection with a bear spray attack on a 17-year-old Sikh high school student at a Kelowna bus stop earlier this week.

Kelowna RCMP said they arrested a young man Wednesday who was involved in Monday's assault. The incident reportedly took place as the teen was exiting a city bus near the intersection of Rutland Road South and Robson Road East shortly before 4 p.m.

Before the assault, there was "an altercation" aboard the bus, which resulted in those involved being kicked off, police said.

"Investigators will be conducting video analysis and reviewing additional evidence to determine what transpired on the bus prior to all parties being directed off the bus," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a news release Thursday.

"This evidence will be important for police and prosecutors to understand what led up to the assault with a weapon and the motivation for the crime. There is no doubt that the victim was bear sprayed and assaulted by the accused, this has been made quite clear," Gauthier added.

RCMP did not go into detail about what happened on the bus, but a separate news release from the World Sikh Organization of Canada Wednesday alleges that the student was also assaulted while aboard the vehicle.

"Two individuals approached the student and first barred his entry onto the bus and then, once allowing him to board, began to threaten him with a lighter and photograph and record him from a close distance with their phones," the organization's statement reads.

When the teenager turned away from his antagonists, the WSO alleges, they "began to kick and punch" him in view of the bus driver.

The WSO's statement indicates that the student is a newcomer to Canada who "did not understand why he was attacked or the slurs and insults that were shouted at him during the incident."

The youth remains in custody and is set to appear in court for a bail hearing Thursday afternoon.

Due do the judicial process involving a youth, Mounties said no further details will be provided at this time.

"While the effects of bear spray are extremely painful and may only be temporary, the effects of this young man's decisions will last much, much longer," said Gauthier.

"We condemn any acts of violence in our community and are thoroughly investigating this matter."

Anyone with information on this incident who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2023-54354. Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ian Holliday.