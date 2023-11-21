VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Teen arrested after chasing youth with knife outside Port Moody high school, police say

    Heritage Woods Secondary School is seen in a photo from its website. (Image credit: School District 43) Heritage Woods Secondary School is seen in a photo from its website. (Image credit: School District 43)

    A teenager has been arrested after reportedly pulling a knife and chasing another youth with it outside a high school in Port Moody on Monday, police said.

    The Port Moody Police Department said witnesses reported the incident unfolding around 3:30 p.m. at a bus stop in the 1300 block of David Avenue—which is right by Heritage Woods Secondary School.

    There was a physical altercation between two teenagers, “which escalated to one of the youths chasing the other with a large knife through a busy crowd of students,” the police department wrote Tuesday.

    The youth being chased fled to safety and nobody was injured during the incident, according to police.

    Officers said they arrested a 15-year-old suspect Monday evening, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

    “This incident was so brazen and occurred as hundreds of youth were leaving school for the day,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release.

    “We are aware there is a video circulating of this incident and we know there are many witnesses who have yet to speak with us.”

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News