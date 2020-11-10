Advertisement
Tech With A Twist
CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9:42AM PST
VANCOUVER -- Parents and busy families are always looking for ways to save time.
As the busy holiday season takes hold life tends to get even busier.
Designer and lifestyle expert Tamara Robbins Griffith joined CTV Morning Live to share how incoporating technology in the home can free up spare time.
The busiest room in the house is commonly the kitchen.
Griffith recommended the U by Moen Smart Faucet.