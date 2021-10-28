Tech-Savvy Beauty Routines With FOREO

VANCOUVER -

There have been many technological advancements when it comes to skin care.

Beauty Expert Lyndsay Craig, joined CTV Morning Live to share innovative solutions from FOREO for healthy glowing skin.

UFO 2: Craig shared that based on clinical testing this device increases skin moisture levels by 126% in just one 90 second treatment. For elevated results it can be paired with mask formulas. Each unique mask routine incorporates full-spectrum LED light therapy to address different skin concerns from dullness to blemishes. Craig shared that her favourite mask is called Make My Day. It is a hydrating mask treatment infused with hyaluronic acid and red algae extract. This is designed to protect the skin from free radicals and deeply moisturize.

BEAR: This is an FDA-approved advanced microcurrent device. It is designed to firm the skin and define facial features. It features 5 microcurrent intensities for a customizable facial toning experience. Craig recommended using with FOREO's Serum Serum Serum. This device can be synched with the FOREO For You app, which provides a fully guided facial routine. Settings can be adjusted through the app.

LUNA 3: The LUNA 3 massages away99.5% of dirt and oil to leave skin healthy and glowing. There are three versions available based on skin type.

To learn more about this tech-savvy skin care line check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live.