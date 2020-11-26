VANCOUVER -- We are spending a lot more time at home this year.

Many people are managing their homes in different ways.

Tech expert Lisa Chang joined CTV Morning Live with some tech necessities to keep homeowners efficient, fed and relaxed.

With more people cooking at home, Chang recommended the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer.

This provides a fast and easy way to cook foodie favourites.

It ensures even circulation of hot air around the dish for a quick, crispy and golden finish every time.

The Dual Zone Technology creates two dishes at the same time, which means no more waiting for one recipe to cook while the other gets cold and soggy.

Barbecue is often a family favourite.

The Ninja Smart Air Grill means barbecue favourites can be cooked inside the home all year round. The temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield and cool-air zone keeps smoke from the grill out of the kitchen.

More time in the home means more messes.

The new Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Mini automatically empties into the base.

It holds multiple sessions worth of dirt and debris.

This is a great tool for small spaces and condos. With a robot on cleaning duty, there is more time to relax.

The winter months are a perfect time to kick up with a good book.

The new Kobo Libra H2O eReader features easy-to-use page turn buttons.

It is waterproof, which makes it the perfect companion for a long bath.

For more information on these at-home tech necessities check out the video from CTV Morning Live.