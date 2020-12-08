VANCOUVER -- Most teens and tweens at home more than likely have tech items on their holiday wishlists.

Tech expert Amber Mac had some recommendations in regards to the latest finds.

Her first recommendation was the HP Envy All-In-One.

These all-in-one computers are great tools for graphic design, video editing and can bring enjoyment to the whole family.

Cybersecurity measures have been taken into consideration.

The computers feature a pop-up privacy camera and microphone that are only enabled when in use.

Many children have been harnessing their creative energy to make their own video content.

To help them do this with ease Wondershare Filmora X offers easy video editing.

The software is now available for $70 for a lifetime subscription.

Advances in gaming technology continue.

The Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset at Bestbuy can be used to attend live concerts, enjoy immersive films and participate in interactive gaming.

Classic gaming can be enjoyed as well this holiday season with updated twists.

The Nintendo Switch video game system is a great choice for the entire family to enjoy.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars can be played on it, which offers three classic Mario games in one.

To keep all these tech items running smoothly Mac recommended the TP-Link Deco X60.

