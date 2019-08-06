

An Ontario-based pyrotechnics company has been named the winner of the 2019 Celebration of Light.

Performing as "Team Canada" last Wednesday, Niagara-based Firemaster Productions delivered what organizers called a "stand-out" performance on the second night of the festival.

"Team Canada really used the barge and supplied equipment to their full potential," said Kelly Guille, president of Archangel Fireworks -- one of the organizers of the event -- in a release.

"They pushed limits by mounting their products in new and exciting ways to fill the scenes from varied angles and even spelled out 'HELLO' in sparks," Guille said.

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society said all three competing teams finished with high scores from the judges.

Indeed, though the Canadian team was the overall winner, the festival's final performance -- from Mirnovec Fireworks of Croatia on Saturday night -- captured the people's choice vote.

The 29th annual Celebration of Light began on Saturday, July 27, with a performance from Amir Morani Fireworks, representing India.

"The competition was tough this year," Guille said. "It’s hard to believe that it was Team India's first competition performance anywhere in the world, and Team Croatia pulled big nostalgia and emotion from the crowd using popular movie soundtracks to back their massive spectacle."

More than a million people attended the event over its three nights, according to organizers.