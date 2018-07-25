

CTV Vancouver





The BC SPCA is asking the public for help locating a teacup poodle that was stolen from its Vancouver shelter this week.

Someone used bolt cutters to get through the shelter's outer gate and into the kennel after hours on Tuesday evening, according to SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk.

When staff arrived the next morning, they found one tiny dog, Mickey, was missing.

"Mickey was one of six teacup poodles taken into our care on July 14 following a complaint about their well-being," Chortyk said in a news release. "If anyone has seen him or knows anything about the situation, we urge you to contact the SPCA or the Vancouver police right away."

The dog has brown fur and is very small, weighing only 2 ½ lbs.

The SPCA said Mickey is suffering from Giardia, a contagious intestinal infection, and requires a number of medical treatments.